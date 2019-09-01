Procter & Gamble (PG) Holder Viking Fund Management Decreased Its Position by $416,000; As Jabil (JBL) Stock Rose, Shareholder Fairpointe Capital Lowered Stake

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (JBL) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 561,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% . The institutional investor held 2.68M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.16M, down from 3.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Jabil Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $28.81. About 1.09 million shares traded. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 10.13% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – DEAL PROVIDES FOR NCR TO OBTAIN MANUFACTURING SERVICES FROM JABIL FOR NCR’S AUTOMATED TELLER MACHINES, SELF-SERVICE CHECKOUT SOLUTIONS; 22/03/2018 – BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW AGREEMENT WILL EXPAND PRODUCTION TO JABIL’S OPERATIONS IN GUADALAJARA, MEXICO; 22/03/2018 – BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES SIGNS MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH JABIL; 15/03/2018 – JABIL SEES 3Q REV. $4.75B TO $5.05B, EST. $4.79B; 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Jabil’s revenue rises 19 percent; 22/03/2018 – Baylin Technologies: Agreement Will Expand Production to Jabil’s Ops in Guadalajara, Mexico; 24/04/2018 – Jabil Chief Financial Officer Forbes Alexander to Retire, Effective Aug. 31; 24/04/2018 – Jabil Realizes Distributed Manufacturing Vision with New Additive Manufacturing Network; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Sees 3Q Adj EPS 35c-Adj EPS 55c; 15/03/2018 – Jabil 2Q Adj EPS 66c

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 49,000 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, down from 53,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 6.01M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00B and $3.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl by 279,668 shares to 9.62M shares, valued at $71.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cars.Com by 227,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI).

Analysts await Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. JBL’s profit will be $97.86 million for 10.44 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Jabil Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 146.43% EPS growth.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $401.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $950,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 47,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

