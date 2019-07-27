Procter & Gamble (PG) Shareholder Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Lowered Its Holding; As Idexx Labs (IDXX) Stock Rose, Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Raised Holding

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 42.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 25,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,263 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.81M, up from 59,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $283.94. About 183,277 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.34% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 5,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,171 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, down from 26,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.53 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $9.56 million activity. 47,714 shares valued at $9.85M were sold by AYERS JONATHAN W on Tuesday, February 5. TWIGGE GIOVANI also sold $208,454 worth of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) on Wednesday, February 6.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 326,263 shares to 305,959 shares, valued at $15.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 22,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,910 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.06 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 insider sales for $262.64 million activity. Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 22,264 shares valued at $2.20 million was sold by Coombe Gary A. Another trade for 1.21M shares valued at $119.77M was sold by PELTZ NELSON. Matthew Price also sold $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143 worth of stock. Posada Juan Fernando had sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750.