Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Shareholder Private Trust Co Has Decreased Holding as Share Price Rose; As Hologic (HOLX) Shares Rose, Parnassus Investments Has Decreased by $5.50 Million Its Position

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Hologic Inc. (HOLX) by 0.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 114,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 15.53M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $745.55M, down from 15.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Hologic Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $50. About 1.04M shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 26/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 27/04/2018 – Leading Women’s Health Company Hologic Features Its Innovative Suite of Products at 2018 American College of Obstetricians and; 24/04/2018 – Women’s Health Company Hologic and Actor, Director Aisha Tyler Partner to Help the One in Five Women Suffering in Silence with; 09/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – HOLOGIC REPORTS FDA OKS 3DIMENSIONS MAMMOGRAPHY IMAGING TECH; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC 2Q REV. $789.3M, EST. $781.2M; 19/04/2018 – HOLX: WOMEN TREATED W/NOVASURE HAD HIGHER AMENORRHEA RATES; 19/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Hologic, Inc./

Private Trust Co decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co sold 4,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 57,136 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.27M, down from 62,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $121.5. About 3.37M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.36, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold HOLX shares while 123 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 249.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 253.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moody Natl Bank Division invested in 0.04% or 28,269 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 42.20M shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Management owns 0.02% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 198,828 shares. Stratos Wealth Limited owns 4,345 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Axa invested in 0.06% or 313,220 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors Inc has 0% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 75 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). 55,500 were reported by Olstein Mngmt Lp. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 2,243 shares stake. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Parsec holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 24,599 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings Sa invested in 0.01% or 20,369 shares. Cap Rech Investors holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 6.39M shares. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.09% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $26.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perrigo Co. Plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 1.75 million shares to 3.70 million shares, valued at $176.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppg Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 67,167 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.18M shares, and has risen its stake in First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN).

Analysts await Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HOLX’s profit will be $173.75 million for 19.23 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Hologic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.17% EPS growth.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $495.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 2,617 shares to 42,640 shares, valued at $5.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 14,706 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.50 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.