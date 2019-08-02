Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Share Price Rose While Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Cut Its Holding by $1.42 Million; As Healthcare Svcs Grp (HCSG) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Waddell & Reed Financial Trimmed Position

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (HCSG) by 27.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 377,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.19% . The institutional investor held 996,362 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.87 million, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.23. About 137,321 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q REV. $501.8M, EST. $505.2M; 16/04/2018 HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC. PROVIDES UPDATE ON FIRST QUARTER RESULTS; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Expects No Impact on Future Revenue, Net Income or EPS; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q EPS 0c; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.00; 23/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services: Expects Corresponding Expense to Unfavorably Impact 1Q EPS by 36c-38c/Share; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Increased Accounts Receivable Allowance; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES BOOSTED ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE ALLOWANCE IN 1Q

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 13,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 558,056 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.05 million, down from 571,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $116.26. About 3.58 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 selling transactions for $253.20 million activity. 9,910 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $969,143 were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. Francisco Ma. Fatima also sold $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 12. Matthew Price had sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98M. $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by PELTZ NELSON. Coombe Gary A sold 22,264 shares worth $2.20 million. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.97 million was sold by Taylor David S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 21,167 shares to 60,708 shares, valued at $10.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 212,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 508,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold HCSG shares while 80 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 75.18 million shares or 3.36% less from 77.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31B and $40.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 375,168 shares to 2.82M shares, valued at $168.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 434,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS).