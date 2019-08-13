Procter & Gamble (PG) Holder Altavista Wealth Management Has Decreased Position by $327,184 as Market Value Rose; As Global Pmts (GPN) Share Price Rose, At Bancorp Has Cut Its Holding by $1.24 Million

At Bancorp decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 30.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp sold 9,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 20,384 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, down from 29,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $158.75. About 828,928 shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING EUROCURRENCY LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 1.75% – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN TO EXPAND BY AS MUCH AS 120 BASIS POINTS; 22/05/2018 – Global Payments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 3,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 47,325 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, down from 50,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $117.21. About 5.59M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.98 million activity.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB) by 2,928 shares to 50,119 shares, valued at $10.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 20,112 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Short (VGSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Associate Inc has 0.39% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sector Pension Board stated it has 767,426 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va holds 12,646 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Barry Inv Ltd Llc invested in 0.09% or 2,822 shares. Michigan-based Lvm Cap Mngmt Limited Mi has invested 0.52% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Foundation holds 0.11% or 17,900 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Liability Co holds 0.48% or 66,351 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 10,778 shares. The Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.67% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fayerweather Charles holds 3.76% or 23,176 shares in its portfolio. 82,610 are owned by Appleton Incorporated Ma. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 2.23% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2.16 million shares. Caxton LP reported 1.28% stake. Pictet North America Advsr Sa invested in 0.07% or 4,468 shares. Moreover, Df Dent Commerce Incorporated has 0.3% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GPN shares while 156 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 148.51 million shares or 2.22% less from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.11% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 211,660 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 24,784 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0.05% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Alkeon Mgmt Limited Com reported 1.03M shares stake. Fifth Third Bancorporation stated it has 18,229 shares. 17,889 are owned by First Republic Inv Mngmt. Girard Prns owns 7,980 shares. Bokf Na has 0.02% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 4,884 shares. Asset Management Inc invested 0.04% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). 569,355 are held by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Moreover, Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.61% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Amp Capital stated it has 38,140 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 30,661 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama stated it has 73,388 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.08% or 29,975 shares.