Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shares Rose While Hills Bank & Trust Company Lowered Its Holding; As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Boltwood Capital Management Has Lifted by $483,392 Its Stake

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 9,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,997 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, down from 72,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $115.42. About 3.35M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $204.74. About 13.40 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – GOOD NEWS ON CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA IS THAT WOULD NO LONGER BE POSSIBLE SINCE 2014 FOR APP DEVELOPER TO ACCESS THAT LEVEL OF DATA-ZUCKERBERG; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Facebook, Reckitt, utilities: “selectively buying the dips”; 11/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Facebook, Markets, Yogurt; 20/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is an “emperor for life” and not accountable to anybody, says Yale’s Jeff Sonnenfeld; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES STAKE IN ETSY – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Privacy Scandal Unleashes Nationwide `Litigation Swarm’; 06/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Will Support Political Ad Reform On Social Media — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Meanwhile, Facebook’s slide has dropped its value back below Berkshire Hathaway; 22/05/2018 – USING TECH INCLUDING Al TO REMOVE FAKE ACCOUNTS RESPONSIBLE FOR MUCH MISINFORMATION-ZUCKERBERG; 20/03/2018 – Mercury News: Exclusive: Facebook eyes Sunnyvale office complex for huge expansion

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $11.16 million activity. 55,000 shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl, worth $7.97 million on Wednesday, January 23. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Wehner David M. sold $788,374. Cox Christopher K sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000.

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07M and $153.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr by 4,964 shares to 27,708 shares, valued at $2.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 8,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,598 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,212 shares to 8,437 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexshares Global Upstream N (GUNR).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.22 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.