Procter & Gamble (PG) Shareholder Altavista Wealth Management Trimmed Holding; As Dominion Energy (D) Market Value Declined, Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Raised Its Holding by $319,732

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 3,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 47,325 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, down from 50,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $117.63. About 2.88M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 4,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 51,701 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96M, up from 47,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $75.11. About 1.22M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 13/03/2018 – NRDC : BREAKING: Utility regulators at the VA State Corporation Commission have refused Dominion Energy’s request to; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Commercial Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.98 million activity.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “In Case We’re Wrong About Procter & Gamble – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Kimberly-Clark – Motley Fool” on March 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble seen running back to triple digits – Seeking Alpha” published on January 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble: Bucking The Market’s Plunge – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.16M were accumulated by Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab. Peapack Gladstone Financial has 1.55% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Philadelphia, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 198,968 shares. Profund Ltd Company owns 50,237 shares. Korea Corporation reported 2.29 million shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Capital Inv Counsel has invested 1.55% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Chesley Taft Assoc Ltd Liability Co invested 0.47% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14,798 shares stake. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Ltd Liability Com owns 265,917 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Bellecapital International Limited invested 0.36% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Advisory Svcs Network Limited Liability has invested 0.48% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Maple Capital Mgmt owns 20,977 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Indiana Trust And Invest reported 1.12% stake. Moreover, Syntal Capital Partners Limited has 0.73% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 15,508 shares. First Fin National Bank has invested 4.12% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3 Mth T by 4,611 shares to 127,575 shares, valued at $11.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares National Muni Bond Etf (MUB) by 5,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,014 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Income Investors Look At Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Baxter’s PrisMax OK’d in Canada – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 28% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A also bought $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boys Arnold And Incorporated accumulated 4,184 shares. 203,751 are held by Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc. Amg Funds Limited Liability Corp holds 0.54% or 7,216 shares. Cornerstone Advsr owns 2,142 shares. Fiduciary Trust has invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 597,877 were reported by Hennessy Advisors. Ashfield Cap Limited accumulated 0.04% or 4,863 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Com, Colorado-based fund reported 401 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp reported 256,629 shares. Rh Dinel Investment Counsel Incorporated invested in 0.33% or 4,400 shares. Gulf Interest State Bank (Uk) accumulated 176,753 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Mercer Capital Advisers has 0.21% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Snow Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 4,075 were reported by Reliant Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Lp reported 16,600 shares stake.