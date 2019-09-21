Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Wealthquest Increased Holding by $608,983 as Stock Price Rose; As D R Horton (DHI) Share Price Rose, Koshinski Asset Management Upped Holding

Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthquest Corp bought 5,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 156,970 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.21 million, up from 151,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthquest Corp who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 15.44 million shares traded or 104.02% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 74.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 7,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 18,774 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $810,000, up from 10,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $51.58. About 4.14 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Increasing FY18 Guidance for Consolidated Pre-Tax Profit Margin to 12.1%-12.3%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 22/04/2018 – DJ DR Horton Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHI); 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SEEING MORE BUYERS COME IN AND BETTER QUALIFIED BUYERS; 20/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savant Lc has invested 0.88% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 16,654 were reported by Livingston Group Asset (Operating As Southport Management). Hsbc Hldg Plc reported 2.95M shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Security National Tru holds 1.67% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 48,593 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 205,018 shares. Connors Investor Svcs Inc owns 11,082 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Country Bancshares holds 328,069 shares. Moreover, Webster Bancorporation N A has 1.24% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Martingale Asset Lp reported 739,509 shares. Sageworth stated it has 2,713 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa invested in 94,706 shares. Kopp Inv Ltd Llc invested in 5,866 shares. Charter Trust Communication stated it has 66,251 shares. 118,653 are held by Northeast Investment.

Wealthquest Corp, which manages about $603.25 million and $264.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK) by 17,105 shares to 219,423 shares, valued at $7.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr by 12,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,815 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $245.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 3,923 shares to 16,639 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYY) by 2,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,117 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).