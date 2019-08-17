Procter & Gamble (PG) Shares Rose While Saratoga Research & Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding; As Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Peconic Partners Trimmed Its Stake by $1.28 Million

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 8,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 532,786 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.44M, down from 540,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 7.66 million shares traded or 0.53% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 27,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, down from 37,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $142.92. About 1.41 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap holds 48,400 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Magellan Asset Mngmt holds 12.26 million shares. American Natl Registered Investment Advisor accumulated 0.34% or 4,840 shares. Advisory Services Net Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Taylor Frigon Cap Lc has invested 0.89% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Tower Bridge Advisors has 0% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Michigan-based Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Tarbox Family Office has 201 shares. Atlantic Union Comml Bank holds 54,090 shares or 1.92% of its portfolio. London Comm Of Virginia, Virginia-based fund reported 1.62 million shares. Motley Fool Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 6,679 shares in its portfolio. Parsons Capital Inc Ri accumulated 0.28% or 20,215 shares. Brinker Cap stated it has 0.16% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). First Interstate National Bank & Trust accumulated 4,864 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dodge And Cox has invested 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 11,563 are owned by Shelton. Connable Office Inc holds 0.61% or 29,971 shares in its portfolio. Schmidt P J Inv reported 71,658 shares. Seizert Prtn Limited Com owns 2,890 shares. Addison Cap reported 3.5% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moller holds 9,108 shares. Ashfield Cap Prtn Limited Co invested in 99,378 shares. Armstrong Henry H Associate holds 7.48% or 466,107 shares. Dakota Wealth Management accumulated 0.43% or 10,421 shares. Huntington Bank invested in 499,706 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Roberts Glore Il reported 18,308 shares stake. 2,663 were accumulated by Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited. 37,310 were reported by Cypress Capital Management Limited Liability. Atwood And Palmer Incorporated has 20,236 shares.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 2,978 shares to 31,323 shares, valued at $36.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 30,951 shares in the quarter, for a total of 586,753 shares, and has risen its stake in Novo Nordisk Adr (NYSE:NVO).