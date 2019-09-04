Procter & Gamble (PG) Holder C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Increased Stake by $591,760; As Carnival Paired Ctf (CCL) Shares Declined, Shareholder Capwealth Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 407.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 5,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 7,085 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $737,000, up from 1,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $121.36. About 4.95 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf (CCL) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 10,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 263,723 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.38M, down from 274,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $43.67. About 3.30 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 28/03/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Takes Delivery of 26th Ship, Carnival Horizon; 22/04/2018 – DJ CARNIVAL CORP PAIRED CTF, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCL); 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 23/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Sails to the “Rhythm of the Caribbean” by Introducing New Immersive Cultural Experiences; 16/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Named ‘America’s Most Trusted Cruise Line’ By Reader’s Digest For Fourth Year In A Row; 20/04/2018 – Senior Executive Appointments and Promotions Announced for Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn and Carnival Australia; 06/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Voting Rights and Capital; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 24/05/2018 – The one sentence that took Carnival’s CEO from poverty to running a $48 billion company; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Adding 23 Sailings to Havana in 2019-20

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in August – Motley Fool” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Leon Cooperman’s Top 5 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93 million and $652.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc Com by 62,332 shares to 361,440 shares, valued at $19.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought 20,000 shares worth $930,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.54% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance holds 0.15% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 20,021 shares. Zebra Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.67% or 24,790 shares in its portfolio. Parametrica owns 4,821 shares. Cap Guardian Tru invested in 0.04% or 52,481 shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Department invested 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Creative Planning holds 23,207 shares. Stanley invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Landscape Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 52,935 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 5,165 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants Incorporated holds 4,738 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Maryland Cap Mgmt has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Tortoise Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 330 shares or 0% of the stock. Bb&T Ltd Com holds 0.18% or 376,895 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL).

Analysts await Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.78B for 4.32 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Carnival Corporation & Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Delta adds Procter & Gamble CEO to its board of directors – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on August 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Great Stocks for Low-Risk Investors – The Motley Fool” published on August 31, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “P&G boosts global employment – Cincinnati Business Courier” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Executives Break Down Their Best Growth Quarter in a Decade – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “8 Stocks That Have Paid a Dividend for 125 (or More) Consecutive Years – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 13, 2019.