Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holder Nbt Bank N A Lowered Position by $369,946 as Market Value Rose; As Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) Stock Price Declined, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Increased Holding

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 1997.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 4.27M shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The hedge fund held 4.48M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.55 million, up from 213,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03B market cap company. The stock increased 3.44% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.51. About 10.67M shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 13/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14; 04/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 11; 05/03/2018 Callon Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Co Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering and Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 21/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – INTENDS TO OFFER $300 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 23/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 09/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum at Group Dinner Hosted By SunTrust Today

Nbt Bank N A decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A sold 3,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 118,073 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.95 million, down from 121,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.12. About 5.91 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $10,039 activity.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 12,910 shares to 41,873 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (NYSE:HLX) by 3.06M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold CPE shares while 74 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 300.23 million shares or 5.11% more from 285.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. E&G Advisors Lp, Texas-based fund reported 34,950 shares. Pitcairn Com holds 0.02% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) or 29,034 shares. The New York-based Quantbot Techs Lp has invested 0.03% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). 500,844 are owned by Brant Point Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 8.39M shares. 1.87M are owned by Schroder Mngmt Grp Inc. Brinker Capital invested 0.04% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). 148,672 are owned by Comerica Retail Bank. Prudential Fincl stated it has 1.37 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Investment Prns Ltd Liability owns 10,768 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gsa Llp has 0.01% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 16,369 shares. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership holds 95,235 shares. 836,235 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has 0.04% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Signaturefd Ltd Com invested in 0% or 7,998 shares.

