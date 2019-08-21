Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Holder Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Has Lowered Its Stake; As Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Share Price Rose, Consonance Capital Management LP Upped Its Holding

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 6,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 58,404 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, down from 64,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $118.92. About 2.61M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 42125.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 4.21M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.43% . The hedge fund held 4.22M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.45M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $545.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.91. About 196,783 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 15/03/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AURORA PHASE lll TRIAL IN LUPUS NEPHRITIS REMAINS ON TRACK; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $3.33M; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 13/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Sufficient Fincl Resources to Fund Ops Into 2020; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUE TO BE WELL-CAPITALIZED INTO 2020

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 297,270 were accumulated by Bokf Na. Sequoia Advsr Llc, Ohio-based fund reported 33,837 shares. Clark Estates Inc has invested 0.09% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Lvm Mgmt Limited Mi has 0.52% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mai Mgmt accumulated 77,963 shares. Aspiriant Ltd, California-based fund reported 40,702 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Ser Grp has invested 1.19% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa reported 22,909 shares or 2.75% of all its holdings. Btr Capital Management Incorporated holds 88,810 shares. Botty Investors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.2% or 6,455 shares in its portfolio. Capital Rech Glob Investors has 9.23 million shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Everence Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 1.09% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.25% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,321 shares. Nottingham Advsr invested in 0.05% or 2,535 shares.