Procter & Gamble (PG) Shareholder Fairview Capital Investment Management Lowered Stake by $5.14 Million as Share Price Rose; As Atmos Energy (ATO) Shares Rose, Amarillo National Bank Has Boosted Stake by $564,774

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 55.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 49,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 40,369 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20M, down from 89,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $119.24. About 3.20M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $110.23. About 183,789 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500 Index Fund (IVV) by 1,424 shares to 49,705 shares, valued at $14.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,197 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Atmos Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Atmos Energy Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Atmos Energy (ATO) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS, Offers Guidance – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 25,475 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen accumulated 752,350 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Blackrock Inc has 10.38M shares. 4,330 were accumulated by Daiwa Gru Inc. Mason Street Advsrs Llc has 16,676 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 206,659 shares. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 2,260 shares. Rockland Trust stated it has 0.02% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 61,283 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel invested in 16,815 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Proffitt And Goodson Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Co Tn stated it has 800 shares. Greenleaf Trust has invested 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Ameriprise Inc owns 39,362 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Tru Com holds 3,521 shares.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) by 615,415 shares to 844,255 shares, valued at $31.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Powershares Act Mang C Db Opt Yld Div Etf by 54,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Barclays Int’l Tb Etf (BWX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Asset invested in 58,672 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd invested in 12.50M shares or 30.04% of the stock. Dynamic Mgmt Ltd has 0.99% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,640 shares. 11,283 were reported by Rnc Mngmt Limited Liability. 10,778 are held by Segment Wealth Management Limited. Sprucegrove Mngmt Limited invested 0.86% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Papp L Roy Associate invested in 1.17% or 62,397 shares. Mycio Wealth Prns Limited Liability Corp reported 0.08% stake. Inr Advisory Lc invested in 0.01% or 831 shares. 16,126 are owned by Evergreen Cap Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Mcf Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.5% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Grand Jean Capital owns 11,954 shares. Huntington Bankshares invested in 499,706 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Centurylink Invest Management holds 34,878 shares or 1.48% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.15% or 263,136 shares in its portfolio.