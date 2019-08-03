Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Rockland Trust Co Has Lowered Stake as Valuation Rose; As Array Biopharma Com (ARRY) Market Value Rose, Boston Advisors Upped by $527,880 Its Holding

Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 89.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co sold 899,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 108,368 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.28M, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 10.15M shares traded or 38.70% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc Com (ARRY) by 40.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 21,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 107.05% . The institutional investor held 76,870 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, up from 54,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.68 billion market cap company. It closed at $47.85 lastly. It is up 192.84% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 192.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 09/05/2018 – ARRAY BIOPHARMA FILES UP TO $125M CONTROLLED EQUITY OFFERING; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 09/05/2018 – Array BioPharma Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $252.77 million activity. Sheppard Valarie L also sold $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 5. The insider Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143. 9,000 shares valued at $895,500 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13. PELTZ NELSON also sold $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. 20,000 shares were sold by Matthew Price, worth $1.98M on Friday, February 15. Taylor David S had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97 million.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 170,600 shares to 184,831 shares, valued at $13.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Limited (NYSE:IVZ) by 17,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arcadia Invest Management Corp Mi reported 0.24% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Blue Financial Cap Incorporated, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 14,589 shares. Carret Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 60,393 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Kepos Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 66,030 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Co has invested 0.12% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Chevy Chase Tru reported 2.16 million shares stake. Mai Cap reported 0.42% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). E&G Advsr LP has 0.2% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.19% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Neuberger Berman Gru Lc has 1.72 million shares. 153,347 were accumulated by Bryn Mawr Com. Argent Capital reported 0.47% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Woodmont Inv Counsel Lc has invested 1.83% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mawer Investment Mgmt Limited stated it has 1.02M shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Montag A And Assocs owns 64,298 shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: A Strong End to the Week – Investorplace.com” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Stocks That Love to Raise Their Dividends – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

More notable recent Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 30, 2019 : TVIX, SNE, UAA, QQQ, AMD, CMO, SQQQ, PG, NOK, UA, ARRY, TQQQ – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – XBI, ARRY, MRTX, EXAS – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Legal Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of Array BioPharma Inc. is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ ARRY – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Johnson & Johnson – Nasdaq” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Has Array BioPharma (ARRY) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 sales for $13.93 million activity. The insider COX CARRIE SMITH bought $115,998. Another trade for 187,264 shares valued at $4.04M was made by Saccomano Nicholas A on Thursday, February 7. $2.11 million worth of Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) shares were sold by Haddock Jason. LEFKOFF KYLE sold 35,000 shares worth $721,074. Shares for $4.80 million were sold by Robbins Andrew R on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold ARRY shares while 54 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 214.23 million shares or 4.48% more from 205.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 3.37 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Eam Invsts Ltd invested in 0.56% or 94,275 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Research Incorporated holds 118,855 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Prudential Financial holds 151,317 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd reported 0.1% stake. 717,086 are held by Canada Pension Plan Board. Stifel Fincl has 54,859 shares. Tekla Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 364,166 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 0% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). First Personal Finance Ser holds 0% or 415 shares. State Street invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 5,892 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle has 0.98% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 63,683 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY).

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,536 shares to 282,785 shares, valued at $53.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 32,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 263,589 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C).