Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock Rose While Bartlett & Co Trimmed Stake; As Ameriprise Finl (AMP) Valuation Declined, Fiera Capital Boosted Its Holding

Bartlett & Co decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co sold 28,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 583,875 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.75 million, down from 612,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $116.45. About 3.10 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 41.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 2,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 8,166 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, up from 5,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $136.4. About 413,170 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 09/04/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle Investments Expands Municipal Bond Offerings; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – CommSec: Beach Energy $BPT rose most in April while $AMP was the worst performer on the #ASX 200 over the month. Source: Blo…; 30/04/2018 – “It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride for the next six months, twelve months, probably even longer for investors in AMP,” said Morningstar Analyst David Ellis; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – INCREASED COMPANY’S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 8 PERCENT, OR $0.07 PER DILUTED SHARE, TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Net $594M; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c Vs. 83c; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Beats Earnings Expectations, Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – DoJ CA Central: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) by 44,327 shares to 101,020 shares, valued at $2.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 6,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,140 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold AMP shares while 196 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 100.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 17,923 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Com reported 23,059 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.06% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Daiwa Group owns 5,716 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Farmers Financial Bank stated it has 0.02% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company invested in 4,075 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock owns 0.06% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 10.01M shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) reported 1,583 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Boston holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 172,713 shares. Moreover, Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 804 shares. Marco Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.12% stake. Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Fulton National Bank Na holds 8,175 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 317,606 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31 billion and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Barclays Mbs Etf (MBB) by 4,795 shares to 15,370 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 13,938 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 selling transactions for $253.20 million activity. $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. 9,910 shares valued at $969,143 were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh on Wednesday, February 6. 30,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $2.97M were sold by Taylor David S. 30,000 shares were sold by Sheppard Valarie L, worth $2.93M. Matthew Price sold $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 15. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $3.90M worth of stock.