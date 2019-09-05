Procter & Gamble (PG) Shareholder Ironwood Investment Counsel Cut Its Holding as Stock Value Rose; As Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Share Price Rose, Oak Associates LTD Has Increased by $664,440 Its Holding

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 88,309 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19 million, down from 92,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $123.21. About 5.59M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) by 143.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 13,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.24% . The institutional investor held 23,030 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 9,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Advanced Energy Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $53.55. About 149,692 shares traded. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has declined 3.12% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AEIS News: 30/04/2018 – AEIS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.30 TO $1.40, EST. $1.33; 29/03/2018 – Paul Oldham to Join Advanced Energy as Chief Financial Officer; 21/03/2018 Advanced Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 27/03/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES INC – ANNOUNCED A NORTH AMERICAN DISTRIBUTION PARTNERSHIP WITH SAGER ELECTRONICS, INC; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Acquires Electrostatic Business From Monroe Electronics; 07/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Buyback Authorization Totals $91.5 Million; 10/05/2018 – Advanced Energy to Attend JP Morgan Global TMC Conference; 04/05/2018 – Tina M. Donikowski Joins Advanced Energy Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY REPORTS BOOST OF SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION

More notable recent Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Advanced Energy to Acquire Artesyn Embedded Power – GlobeNewswire” on May 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Advanced Energy to Take Part in Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What You Must Know About Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AEIS) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2017 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Advanced Energy Announces New Investor Relations Team – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold AEIS shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 36.32 million shares or 0.38% less from 36.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Communication Ny holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) for 24,317 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 144,064 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) for 6,610 shares. Swiss Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.03% in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Moreover, Pinnacle has 0.28% invested in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 29,380 shares stake. Loomis Sayles And LP holds 0.04% or 381,384 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.03% invested in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Systematic Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) for 3,590 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 10,860 shares. Oak Associate Oh holds 23,030 shares. Blackrock reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Tortoise Inv Mgmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 15 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7,240 shares to 219,121 shares, valued at $41.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,325 shares, and cut its stake in Davita Healthcare Partners Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Klingenstein Fields And Limited Liability Corp has 0.41% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 73,716 shares. 116,856 were accumulated by Martin Investment Management Ltd Liability Co. Novare Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 62,837 shares. Garland Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 55,602 shares or 4.01% of the stock. Macroview Investment Ltd reported 125 shares stake. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma accumulated 558,056 shares or 4.88% of the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & holds 0.75% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 106,960 shares. Camarda Lc holds 169 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.96% or 4.51 million shares in its portfolio. Argi Investment Svcs Limited Liability has 0.23% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 467,346 shares. Birmingham Capital Mgmt Al invested 3.28% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Jupiter Asset Ltd accumulated 121,311 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Palladium Limited Liability reported 161,990 shares stake. Wilkins Investment Counsel holds 4.04% or 128,544 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.84 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32M and $254.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ibm (NYSE:IBM) by 10,655 shares to 32,373 shares, valued at $4.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble is a Hot Investment Pick Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Great Stocks for Low-Risk Investors – The Motley Fool” published on August 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Look At The Procter & Gamble Companyâ€™s (NYSE:PG) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “P&G to Webcast Presentation From the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference, September 5 – Business Wire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.