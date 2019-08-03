Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holder Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Decreased Position as Stock Price Rose; Argentiere Capital Ag Increases Stake in Red Hat (RHT)

Argentiere Capital Ag increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.48M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 01/05/2018 – Red Hat to Livestream Red Hat Summit Press Conference and General Sessions; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 03/05/2018 – C3 Recognized as Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 24/05/2018 – Red Hat Certifies Multiple Ribbon Virtual Network Functions on Open Stack Platform 10; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 19/03/2018 – Momentum Builds as New Wave of Technology Industry Leaders Join Efforts to Increase Predictability in Open Source Licensing; 03/04/2018 – Sysdig Container Intelligence Platform Certified for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – TOTAL BACKLOG FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 WAS IN EXCESS OF $3.4 BLN, UP 24 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 30/05/2018 – Carahsoft Awarded U.S. Department of Defense Blanket Purchase Agreement for Red Hat Software and Services

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 9,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 62,997 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, down from 72,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 11.56 million shares traded or 58.06% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87 million and $230.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 31,865 shares to 18,135 shares, valued at $772,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (Put) (NYSE:MS) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al accumulated 51,154 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd accumulated 4,436 shares. Century has invested 0.11% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 589,802 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 135,693 shares. Amp Investors Limited, Australia-based fund reported 89,084 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.21% or 2.34 million shares in its portfolio. Huntington Bank stated it has 1,336 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Cap Mngmt Lc owns 4,172 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gofen Glossberg Limited Com Il stated it has 42,406 shares. Trust Of Oklahoma reported 2,100 shares. Td Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Communication accumulated 5,036 shares. Swedbank has invested 0.3% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Moreover, Aviva Pcl has 0.08% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Tortoise Announces Expected Constituent Change Due to Merger and Acquisition Activity – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “How RedHat will grow its Mass. workforce after closing the $34B deal with IBM – Boston Business Journal” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Wedbush: IBM-Red Hat Deal Holds Execution Risks – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,922 shares to 16,287 shares, valued at $879,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 279 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $252.77 million activity. Sheppard Valarie L also sold $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 5. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million worth of stock. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $891,000 was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. Jejurikar Shailesh sold 9,910 shares worth $969,143. $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Taylor David S. On Monday, February 4 the insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Dallas reported 6,906 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 1.00 million shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Paloma Partners Mngmt reported 20,719 shares stake. 10,655 are owned by Cubic Asset Mgmt Lc. 10 owns 163,248 shares for 3.65% of their portfolio. 24,051 are held by Peak Asset. Harvey Mgmt reported 3,325 shares. 13,952 are owned by Gradient Lc. Blair William Il holds 0.42% or 654,638 shares. Sonata Cap Grp accumulated 0.24% or 3,114 shares. Forbes J M And Co Llp has invested 4.94% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Riverbridge Prtn Limited reported 18,989 shares stake. Horan Capital Advsr Limited Company owns 28,519 shares. 27,009 are owned by Smith Moore.