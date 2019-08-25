Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Valuation Rose While Coho Partners LTD Trimmed Its Position; Applied Matls (AMAT) Shareholder Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Raised Its Position

Coho Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 99.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd sold 1.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 8,516 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $886,000, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.10 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 14,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 92,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, up from 78,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 11.62 million shares traded or 24.85% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “5 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Applied Materials Announces Q3 FY2019 Earnings Webcast – GlobeNewswire” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Tilray, Alliance Data Systems, and Applied Materials Slumped Today – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AMAT -2.5% after recovery comments – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tortoise Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 345 shares. Endowment Ltd Partnership invested in 0.58% or 103,300 shares. Japan-based Daiwa Secs Gp has invested 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Guinness Asset has invested 1.03% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 8,889 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.03% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt has 9,006 shares. Janney Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 0.42% or 202,423 shares. Whittier Of Nevada holds 0.01% or 2,388 shares. First Interstate State Bank owns 600 shares. 52,702 are held by Regal Advisors Limited Company. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Engineers Gate Manager Lp accumulated 0.42% or 173,000 shares. Federated Inc Pa reported 0.03% stake. Ftb Advsr has 0% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 1,288 shares.

Coho Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.39 billion and $4.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 78,339 shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $133.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 61,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.68M shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “What to Look For in Procter & Gambleâ€™s Report on Tuesday – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Could the Tide Soon Turn for Procter & Gamble Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Procter & Gamble Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble: A Perfect Example Of A Bull Market’s Trappings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cap Limited Ca owns 23,150 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Td Cap Mgmt Llc has 0.02% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Whitnell & has 1.29% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Boston Rech Mngmt reported 1.89% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cetera Advisor Net invested in 139,501 shares. Stearns Fin Gru holds 13,909 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Inc holds 91,440 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Veritas Investment Mngmt Llp has invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Everence Management holds 59,943 shares. Atlantic Union State Bank stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hyman Charles D stated it has 1.8% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Foundation holds 0.11% or 17,900 shares. Lederer & Associates Counsel Ca holds 20,445 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt accumulated 3.58 million shares or 0.6% of the stock.