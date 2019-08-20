Procter & Gamble Co Com (PG) Holder Edgar Lomax Co Decreased Its Holding by $34.44 Million; Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose While Eagle Ridge Investment Management Decreased Its Holding by $363,825

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 1,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 16,550 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14 million, down from 18,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $211.46. About 15.42 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – Patrick Moorhead: That or potentially Apple’s method of leveraging the press to help negotiate its supply chain contracts; 24/04/2018 – Irish government and Apple reach deal on back taxes; 06/05/2018 – Apple supplier raises fears over US-China trade spat; 30/05/2018 – Matterport Appoints Media Technology Leader Chris Bell as CMO; 12/05/2018 – Apple invests in ‘green’ metal; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates Apple can save $40 to $50 per computer if it uses its own chips; 02/05/2018 – Customers remain loyal to the Apple brand and sales remain strong in China, one of the company’s most important markets; 12/03/2018 – Apple to Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture–Update; 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 17/05/2018 – Apple and Its Rivals Bet Their Futures on These Men’s Dreams

Edgar Lomax Co decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co Com (PG) by 67.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co sold 331,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 156,411 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.28 million, down from 487,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $119.36. About 3.12M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $680.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 84,185 shares to 153,968 shares, valued at $7.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 151,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 459,876 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Associated Banc holds 269,837 shares or 2.95% of its portfolio. Somerville Kurt F holds 104,615 shares. Parkside Fincl Bancshares invested in 29,334 shares. Moreover, Monroe National Bank And Mi has 0.67% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 10,998 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp owns 55,640 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Lc has invested 0.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). National Pension Serv owns 4.74M shares or 3.46% of their US portfolio. Tennessee-based Capwealth Advsr Ltd Com has invested 4.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Co owns 139,345 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). James Rech Inc reported 134,997 shares. Lvm Capital Mi accumulated 6.39% or 146,685 shares. Veritas Investment Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,996 shares. Moreover, Vanguard has 2.52% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bessemer Securities Ltd Llc invested in 25,118 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 0.01% stake. Page Arthur B owns 20,664 shares or 1.79% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Nv has 6.67M shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Girard Ptnrs Ltd invested in 23,423 shares. Old Dominion Cap invested in 1.45% or 40,023 shares. Eastern Comml Bank invested in 1.52% or 218,037 shares. Dynamic Management Ltd owns 0.99% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,640 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc reported 30,669 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer & Com Incorporated reported 0.49% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). International Ca reported 0.58% stake. Windward Capital Management Ca invested 2.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Waratah Cap stated it has 48,970 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability reported 0.23% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa has invested 2.75% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Td Capital Management Ltd Company holds 1,063 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP) by 7,250 shares to 85,025 shares, valued at $10.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete Cp Del Com (NYSE:OXY) by 26,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).

