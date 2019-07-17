Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Stock Value Rose While Ls Investment Advisors Lowered Its Position by $635,336; Apple (AAPL) Holder Parsons Capital Management Has Lowered Holding as Stock Rose

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 4.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,274 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.52 million, down from 126,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $115.89. About 5.54M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 2,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 327,103 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.13 million, down from 329,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $204.5. About 16.87 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Jon Najarian: rumor earlier in the week about a deal with sensor for $AAPL, today $MS raised $FNSR to Overweight from Equal; 29/05/2018 – Shelf Life of Apple Juice Concentrate to Sustain Apple Juice Sales, Preventing Decline of Global Apple Juice Market Through 2026; 29/05/2018 – Expect Apple to introduce new iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV software; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN APPLE INC – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – APPLE OFFERING $50 CREDIT FOR OUT-OF-WARRANTY IPHONE BATTERY; 28/05/2018 – APPLE TO ADOPT OLED FOR ALL NEW IPHONE MODELS IN 2019: ETNEWS; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q EPS $2.73, EST. $2.64; 23/04/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS OPEN INVESTIGATION INTO APPLE’S ACQUISITION OF MUSIC DISCOVERY COMPANY SHAZAM; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.12 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. Coombe Gary A sold $845,100 worth of stock or 9,000 shares. $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Sheppard Valarie L. $2.86M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis. Schomburger Jeffrey K had sold 4,395 shares worth $428,789. Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, February 11. 1.21 million shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON, worth $119.77 million on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.33 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

