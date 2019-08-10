Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Shareholder Investment Management Of Virginia Has Decreased Position by $389,168 as Stock Value Rose; Apple (AAPL) Holder Endurance Wealth Management Trimmed Holding by $1.30 Million

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 6,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 66,334 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60M, down from 73,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $928.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 31/05/2018 – Leisure Pass Group Offers a Bigger Bite of The Big Apple; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s plan to repatriate $285 billion to US could be a big boost for investors #GlobalCFOCouncil; 24/05/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Jury in San Jose awards Apple $539 million from Samsung; says Samsung infringed five patents with; 30/04/2018 – Cirrus Logic: A Relief Rally for This Apple Supplier? — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: LG struggling to meet Apple’s OLED display demand – report; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW EXITED AAPL, WP, ABBV, DNB, CCE IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Apple Futures Surge as China’s Freeze Spurs Record Turnover; 24/04/2018 – AMS Is Latest Apple iPhone Casualty: Keep the Faith, Says Bernstein — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Russia reportedly asks Google and Apple to remove Telegram from stores; 26/04/2018 – Apple Officially Discontinues its AirPort Wireless Routers

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 3,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 40,380 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20M, down from 44,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Comm Na has 1.61% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.87 million shares. Hilton Capital Management Lc reported 20,046 shares. Rbo & Communication Ltd Llc holds 58,838 shares or 2.68% of its portfolio. Front Barnett Assocs Limited Liability has 265,712 shares. Towercrest Capital reported 15,360 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Courage Miller Prns Lc owns 1,672 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mngmt has 0.59% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bessemer Secs Lc reported 1.62% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 15.06M shares. Investec Asset Mngmt North America reported 22,575 shares. Thornburg Inv Mngmt reported 0.4% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Adell Harriman And Carpenter accumulated 0.01% or 144,831 shares. Cap Inc Ca has 39,391 shares. Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.8% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 29,005 shares. Evermay Wealth Limited Liability Corp has 24,381 shares.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $610.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 17,701 shares to 76,728 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL) by 32,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P U.S. Value Etf (IUSV).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $248.48 million activity. Coombe Gary A had sold 22,264 shares worth $2.20M. 9,000 shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima, worth $895,500. Shares for $119.77 million were sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. Matthew Price sold $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 15. Posada Juan Fernando had sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750 on Monday, February 11.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 49,326 shares to 107,004 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,402 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS).

