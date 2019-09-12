Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holder Tnb Financial Lowered Its Position by $10.17 Million; Aon Plc Cl A (AON) Holder Capital International Sarl Decreased Holding

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 70.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 93,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 38,630 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24M, down from 131,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $310.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $122.82. About 4.49 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in Aon Plc Cl A (AON) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl sold 1,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 15,500 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99 million, down from 17,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Aon Plc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $189.79. About 697,150 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 13/04/2018 – Aon PLC Raises Dividend to 40c; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B; 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head; 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Rev $3.1B

Tnb Financial, which manages about $577.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 68,329 shares to 88,169 shares, valued at $9.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp Com (NYSE:COF) by 3,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,466 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co Capital Stock Common (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 24.76 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waters Parkerson reported 280,842 shares or 2.5% of all its holdings. Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel holds 0.03% or 3,085 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Services Company Ma owns 1.88 million shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Buckingham Asset Limited Company has 0.6% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 50,688 shares. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc holds 3,504 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Natixis owns 0.49% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 569,191 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 9,549 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Hugh Johnson Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 10,886 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank invested in 2.92M shares or 0.12% of the stock. Moreno Evelyn V invested in 2.23% or 66,851 shares. Blackhill has 0.81% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 45,671 shares. 3,693 are held by Natl Bank Of Stockton. Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Llp invested in 0.04% or 1.01 million shares. Smithfield Trust stated it has 70,170 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser Inc has 23,136 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio.

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $717.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (Reit) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 6,100 shares to 13,355 shares, valued at $6.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 8,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,912 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 9.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $337.25 million for 33.18 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.