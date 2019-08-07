Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Holder Coho Partners LTD Has Cut Stake; Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Shareholder Vantage Investment Partners Has Boosted Its Stake by $2.28 Million

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 31.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 27,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 114,600 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 87,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $97.48. About 668,334 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 29/03/2018 – In Conversation: Carlos Brito, CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev Full Show (Video); 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill, shutdown looms; 04/04/2018 – Magners cider maker C&C buys Conviviality wholesale arm; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBITDA $4.99B; 21/05/2018 – RENERGEN LTD – ANNOUNCES CONCLUSION OF AN OFF-TAKE AGREEMENT FOR PROVISION OF NATURAL GAS BY TETRA4 TO SAB TO USE IN DISPLACING DIESEL USE IN TRUCKS; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPES CONGRESS INTERVENES IN ALUMINUM MIDWEST PREMIUM; 14/03/2018 Argentina approves AB Inbev plan for post-merger beer divestments; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F

Coho Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 99.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd sold 1.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 8,516 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $886,000, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $114.42. About 2.88M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 0% or 610 shares. Griffin Asset Management Inc holds 2,455 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Johnson Gp holds 0% or 374 shares in its portfolio. Hikari Power Ltd has invested 1.09% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). The New York-based Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability holds 0.04% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) or 533,300 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada stated it has 797,147 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bartlett And Llc has 86,980 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Tru reported 0.02% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Pnc Fin Ser Group holds 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) or 52,427 shares. Franklin Res accumulated 4.01M shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, a Germany-based fund reported 56,035 shares. Nebraska-based First State Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.41% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.03% or 12,242 shares. Us Savings Bank De reported 0.06% stake.

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Open The TAP Wide And Drown Your Trade War Sorrows, BUD – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS BUD, EROS, OMCL, TEVA INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Busy Friday For Beer Investors – Benzinga” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Why $70 Looks Like a Floor for Exxon Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Buy-and-Hold Stocks to Own Forever – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 1.84 million shares to 458,842 shares, valued at $16.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Brazil Etf (EWZ) by 11,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,835 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Incorpora (NYSE:MA).

Coho Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.39 billion and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc. (NYSE:DGX) by 8,266 shares to 77,414 shares, valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 78,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar General (NYSE:DG).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Procter & Gamble and Other Merrill Lynch Defensive Stock Picks (NYSE: PG) – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Reports Surging Sales Growth – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $248.77 million activity. Taylor David S also sold $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $119.77M were sold by PELTZ NELSON. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 was made by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. 22,264 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $2.20M were sold by Coombe Gary A. $1.98 million worth of stock was sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15.