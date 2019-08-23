Procter And Gamble Company (PG) Shareholder Spectrum Asset Management Nb Cut Its Position by $330,720 as Stock Price Rose; Ametek New (AME) Stake Held by Rampart Investment Management Company Llc

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 582.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 13,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 15,255 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, up from 2,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $84.29. About 601,657 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/05/2018 – AMETEK Acquires SoundCom Systems; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corp to AMETEK, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Increases 2018 Guidance After First-Quarter Profit Rise; Buys SoundCom; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 09/05/2018 – AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2Q EPS 76c-EPS 78c; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Company (PG) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb sold 3,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 11,328 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, down from 14,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $295.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $118.06. About 3.59M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES

More recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019. Also Benzinga.com published the news titled: “Procter & Gamble Reports Surging Sales Growth – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 6.34 million shares. Fjarde Ap has 1.1% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 843,211 shares. Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi reported 6,555 shares. Gamco Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 66,051 shares. Cap, California-based fund reported 13.32M shares. Macnealy Hoover Investment Mgmt holds 3.91% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 48,818 shares. 117,875 were reported by Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri. Moreover, S&Co has 0.2% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 17,187 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt stated it has 5,710 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Appleton Prns Inc Ma has invested 1.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Martin Mgmt Lc owns 3.17% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 116,856 shares. Godshalk Welsh Incorporated reported 19,215 shares. Trustmark Natl Bank Department, a Mississippi-based fund reported 81,271 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Com owns 5.51 million shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Garrison Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 35,866 shares for 1.97% of their portfolio.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66 million and $878.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 23,070 shares to 88,478 shares, valued at $3.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 12,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,082 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

More important recent AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AMETEK Inc (New) (AME) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Ametek Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding AMETEK (NYSE:AME) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is AMETEK, Inc.’s (NYSE:AME) ROE Of 18% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Group Inc has 553,122 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement holds 0.07% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 43,102 shares. Northpointe Limited Liability Company holds 1.31% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 50,124 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited holds 0.05% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) or 88,514 shares. Security Natl Tru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Pennsylvania Tru Company holds 0.01% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Limited accumulated 1.42M shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 327,394 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Com Ltd owns 15,445 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 281,700 are owned by Natl Pension. Brinker Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,742 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited owns 0.01% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 301 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs owns 900,880 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 425,596 shares. Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 9,194 shares.