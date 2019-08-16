Procter And Gamble Co (Put) (PG) Shareholder Css Increased Its Position by $360,500; Packaging Amer (PKG) Shareholder Mrj Capital Increased Holding

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 67.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 26,500 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $101.36. About 324,356 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America; 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG); 06/03/2018 Packaging Corp Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13-14; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55

Css Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (Put) (PG) by 47.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 10,800 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 7,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $118.88. About 3.83 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Middleton And Company Ma invested in 0.4% or 24,105 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Limited stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Investment Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability reported 40,380 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Meyer Handelman owns 660,135 shares. Osborne Ptnrs Capital Llc invested 1.22% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Aviance Limited Liability reported 26,635 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.24% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Frontier Mgmt reported 7,865 shares. Systematic Fincl Lp stated it has 0.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 99,378 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Macquarie Grp accumulated 316,831 shares. Sabal holds 0.18% or 19,540 shares in its portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough & Communications has invested 0.76% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). United Service Automobile Association reported 0.68% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Northside Mgmt Limited owns 10,898 shares.

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMD) by 139,500 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $485,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weibo Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:WB) by 19,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pettee Invsts has 0.13% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust owns 462,542 shares. 266 were reported by Guardian Life Com Of America. Sandy Spring Bancorporation holds 0% or 110 shares in its portfolio. The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0.02% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Pnc Fin Svcs Group Inc owns 0.01% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 79,780 shares. 15,088 are held by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Brinker Cap holds 0.01% or 2,437 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett And Commerce Lc has 589,649 shares. Parkside Fincl State Bank holds 56 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) or 2,029 shares. Cibc Asset Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Shell Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.09% or 40,397 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation reported 0.63% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) or 12,730 shares.