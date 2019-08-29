Procter And Gamble Co (Put) (PG) Holder 683 Capital Management Cut Stake by $20.80 Million; As Pcm (PCMI) Market Value Rose, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Lowered Its Holding

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.35 million market cap company. It closed at $34.99 lastly. It is down 65.46% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 25/04/2018 – PCM 1Q EPS 23c; 07/03/2018 – PCM 4Q Adj EPS 17c; 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.10; 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML); 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 19/04/2018 – DJ PCM Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCMI); 21/03/2018 – PCM, Inc. Announces Participation in Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference; 21/03/2018 – PCM Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 28; 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Le; 07/03/2018 – PCM: Forecasting 2018 Revenue Growth of Approximately 5% Over 2017

683 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (Put) (PG) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.41M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $120.8. About 1.61M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62 million and $372.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Summit Financial Grp (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 28,813 shares to 176,853 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacific City Financial by 29,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,463 shares, and has risen its stake in Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG).

