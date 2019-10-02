Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Valuation Rose While Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Has Trimmed Holding by $917,235; Viking Global Investors LP Increases Holding in Boston Scientific (BSX)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 8,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 549,641 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.31M, down from 558,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $121.11. About 4.08 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 185.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 5.97M shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The hedge fund held 9.20M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $395.21 million, up from 3.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $39.22. About 5.19M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 20/03/2018 – Boston Scientific: Late-breaking Clinical Trial Data Further Demonstrate Safety and Effectiveness of the RHYTHMIA(TM) Mapping System; 29/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Launches the HeartLogic™* Heart Failure Diagnostic in Europe; 05/03/2018 FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- Auriga XL 4007 Laser System, Universal Part Number: M0068FS4007G0. Intended to be used in; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees FY EPS 90c-EPS 94c; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.37-Adj EPS $1.41; 26/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE ON A GAAP BASIS THROUGH 2020 AND LESS ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER DUE TO COSTS; 11/05/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SPOKESWOMAN MAKES COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Acquisition Of Securus Medical Group, Inc; 23/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold BSX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 0.02% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd, a Virginia-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Altavista Wealth invested in 0.08% or 6,098 shares. Jennison Assocs stated it has 1.99 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Keybank Association Oh invested 0% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 41,049 shares. 8.59M are owned by Legal And General Public Ltd Com. Hgk Asset Management holds 1.85% or 147,915 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Mngmt Inc, Texas-based fund reported 993,900 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.06% or 81,641 shares in its portfolio. Litman Gregory Asset Management invested in 0% or 103 shares. Moreover, Oakbrook Invs has 0.26% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Finance Counselors Inc owns 10,859 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life stated it has 8,744 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Swiss Bancorp holds 5.07M shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 204,690 shares.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $22.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 996,880 shares to 5.20 million shares, valued at $1.47 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.06 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 670,065 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co New (NYSE:DIS) by 5,320 shares to 23,961 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,338 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcdaniel Terry & holds 3.9% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 214,197 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 0.72% or 1.27 million shares. Centurylink Invest Mgmt Com holds 1.49% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 34,878 shares. Broderick Brian C invested 3.24% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.85% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Brouwer And Janachowski Ltd Liability stated it has 2,614 shares. Management holds 463 shares. 297,000 were reported by Ardevora Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership. Moreover, Plancorp Llc has 1.51% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 34,696 shares. Dodge And Cox invested 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cullinan Assocs holds 1.34% or 168,567 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Co owns 60,412 shares. Intrust National Bank Na invested in 0.47% or 17,621 shares. Btim reported 326,914 shares. First Interstate Bancshares has 22,430 shares.

