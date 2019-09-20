Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Valuation Rose While Martin Currie LTD Has Cut Its Holding by $8.21 Million; Hennessy Advisors Upped Its Banc Of California (BANC) Holding

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 38.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 75,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 119,474 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.10 million, down from 194,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $121.9. About 4.31M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (BANC) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59M, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $729.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.33. About 308,576 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 06/04/2018 – Banc of California Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California: Believe Loan Involved Isolated Event of External Fraud; 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Commercial and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Banc of California; 13/04/2018 – 3 $BANC Dominion often hired to address serious AML issues; 30/04/2018 – Mobilitie Wires LAFC’s New Home, Banc of California Stadium; 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To lnnovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium; 11/04/2018 – LAFC Engages ABM for Grand Opening and Ongoing Maintenance of Banc of California Stadium; 13/04/2018 – 2 Undisclosed $BANC Money laundering issues? Docs suggest they retained AML remediation expert Dominion Advisory to communicate with investigators; 16/03/2018 – Banc of California Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold BANC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 49.40 million shares or 0.77% more from 49.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 13,500 shares to 127,800 shares, valued at $5.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 15,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,150 shares, and cut its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:CNOB).

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9,299 shares to 235,253 shares, valued at $19.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 6,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 288,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.58 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.