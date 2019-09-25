Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Valuation Rose While Financial Counselors Has Raised Its Stake; Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Shareholder Lmr Partners Llp Boosted Its Position by $708,576

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 179.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 32,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 50,171 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15 million, up from 17,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $17.94. About 4.16 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 4,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 243,228 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.67 million, up from 238,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $309.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $123.61. About 7.70 million shares traded or 3.02% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $2.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3,146 shares to 1,133 shares, valued at $220,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 4,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,808 shares, and cut its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.02% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 466,676 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys has 42,156 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Arosa Mngmt Lp reported 509,625 shares stake. Royal London Asset holds 0.04% or 175,325 shares in its portfolio. Gideon Advsrs, New York-based fund reported 61,798 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab holds 22,747 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Css Lc Il holds 0.01% or 5,000 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.17 million shares. Campbell And Invest Adviser Llc invested in 12,443 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc accumulated 31,688 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.04% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 845,976 shares. D E Shaw Company holds 1.09 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Anchor Bolt Cap Lp has invested 1.48% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Prudential Financial has 0.01% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 401,490 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $622,550 activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $326,723 was made by DINGES DAN O on Friday, August 16. 7,500 shares valued at $122,303 were bought by BEST RHYS J on Thursday, August 15.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,574 shares to 152,962 shares, valued at $44.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 18,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,160 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moors & Cabot Incorporated reported 1.72% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Glovista Limited Co, a New Jersey-based fund reported 4,237 shares. 51,305 are owned by Leavell Management. First United Natl Bank Tru has invested 1.23% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sigma Counselors reported 31,594 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Renaissance Grp Incorporated Limited Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 10,123 shares. Calamos Advsrs Lc has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wall Street Access Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.5% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Illinois-based Moller Fincl Service has invested 0.43% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Buckhead Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 2.14% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 65,046 shares. Bellecapital Intl holds 6,415 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. 10 has 3.15% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 132,470 shares. 1.11M are held by Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us. 2,175 are owned by Alta Management Limited Liability Com. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,643 shares.