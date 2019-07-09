Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Value Rose While Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Upped Holding; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Price Rose While Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Has Lowered Holding by $36.30 Million

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 4,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,757 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 19,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $112.91. About 4.72M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 88.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold 359,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,279 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68 million, down from 405,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $367.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $113.34. About 7.05M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – AirMedia Announces Receipt of Minimum Bid Price Notice From NASDAQ; 29/03/2018 – Gunmaker Gets Loan From JPMorgan, Franklin After Others Said No; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – NII Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – JP Morgan, VTB to lead international listing of Kazakhtelecom; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Says Treasury Selling Pressure From Quants Likely Over; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Executive Officer Provides an Update at JP Morgan Conference; 08/03/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon was asked on Bloomberg TV Thursday about Gary Cohn leaving the President Trump administration; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECT FIRMWIDE FY2018 NONINTEREST REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 7% , MARKET DEPENDENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westchester Capital Incorporated reported 3.92% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Utd Automobile Association accumulated 2.52 million shares or 0.68% of the stock. Petrus Tru Co Lta holds 64,614 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. 145,327 were accumulated by Trust Of Vermont. 1St Source Fincl Bank stated it has 72,919 shares. Eqis Cap Inc reported 0.18% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Kistler holds 15,917 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Stock Yards Bancshares & reported 100,883 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & accumulated 106,960 shares. Hartford Financial owns 1.06% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 29,790 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price Incorporated has 2.78% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 73,406 shares. Tobam owns 8,842 shares. D L Carlson Investment has invested 1.36% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Green Square Ltd Llc holds 0.95% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 14,084 shares.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $656.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 28,849 shares to 596,222 shares, valued at $16.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,103 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYF).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. $99,936 worth of stock was sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $3.90M were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando. 1.21M shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON, worth $119.77M. Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86 million worth of stock or 29,621 shares. 30,000 shares valued at $2.97 million were sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michael Susan Dell Foundation holds 51,109 shares. Asset Strategies, a New York-based fund reported 37,624 shares. Virtu Fincl holds 16,565 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Inc reported 0.48% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Quadrant Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.3% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Adirondack Trust Comm reported 19,501 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Management holds 21,103 shares. Psagot House Ltd holds 1.53% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 356,530 shares. Beaumont Fincl Ptnrs Lc invested in 0.16% or 15,101 shares. 149,234 are owned by Greystone Managed Invests. Williams Jones & Assoc Lc, New York-based fund reported 529,288 shares. At Commercial Bank holds 0.43% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 34,852 shares. Sonata Cap Grp stated it has 1.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 92,473 were reported by Capstone Investment Advsr Lc. Acg Wealth holds 78,692 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27 billion for 11.11 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304 worth of stock or 5,831 shares. CROWN JAMES S also bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. 13,341 shares were sold by Beer Lori A, worth $1.40M on Tuesday, January 29. The insider Scher Peter sold $1.96 million. Another trade for 11,659 shares valued at $1.22 million was sold by Petno Douglas B. $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.