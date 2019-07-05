Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Value Rose While Boys Arnold & Co Has Lowered Holding by $1.64 Million; Chickasaw Capital Management Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Has Boosted by $8.43 Million

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 18.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 15,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,243 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, down from 85,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $114.08. About 5.72 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 140,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.65 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.37 million, up from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $64.68. About 285,303 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $667.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 10,435 shares to 123,095 shares, valued at $34.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 15,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,117 shares, and has risen its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. The insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000. Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 1. Sheppard Valarie L had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.93M on Tuesday, February 5. $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by PELTZ NELSON. On Monday, February 11 Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 3,000 shares. $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Taylor David S.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 26.91 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “6 Stocks to Sell in the Back Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “M13 Announces New Leadership To Build Out Venture Engine As Part Of Founders First Strategy – PRNewswire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “P&G rolls out clinical study to boost new razor – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: KeyCorp, Procter & Gamble and Mohawk Industries – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Mngmt Group Incorporated reported 0.29% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Centurylink Management has invested 1.48% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tuttle Tactical holds 36,859 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs reported 126,077 shares stake. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va reported 12,646 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn owns 0.02% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 7,292 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Co holds 0.56% or 661,444 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund reported 49,736 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Inc holds 54,470 shares. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership owns 1.52M shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Appleton Ma invested in 82,610 shares. 751 are owned by Ltd. Vestor Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 30,120 shares. 114,261 were reported by Chilton Management Ltd Llc. Brookstone Capital Management has invested 0.2% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Midstream eyes Cushing-to-Houston pipeline with Midland origin – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enterprise Products Partners: One Stock To Retire On – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Plains All American Pipeline – The Motley Fool” on March 17, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Magellan Midstream to Announce First-Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 1 – PRNewswire” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. Remains A Stock Prize – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 3,382 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp stated it has 14,789 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 45,618 shares. Modera Wealth Management Lc holds 0.06% or 5,140 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 54,610 shares. France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Us Retail Bank De holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 106,171 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 43 shares. Cutter & Company Brokerage holds 0.32% or 18,605 shares. Salient holds 1.8% or 1.27 million shares. Stratos Wealth Partners accumulated 14,381 shares. Pinnacle Associate Ltd accumulated 20,942 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 59,516 shares in its portfolio.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $4.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alps Etf Tr Alerian Mlp (AMLP) by 2.32 million shares to 53,625 shares, valued at $538,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genesis Energy Lp (NYSE:GEL) by 229,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.67M shares, and cut its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP).