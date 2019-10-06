Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Value Rose While Aspiriant Has Raised Its Stake; Karpus Management Lowered Its Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm Pt Sh Ben Int (NXQ) Stake by $1.41 Million

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm Pt Sh Ben Int (NXQ) by 80.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 100,518 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 24,882 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $358,000, down from 125,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm Pt Sh Ben Int for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $263.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.87. About 11,035 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 3,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 44,315 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.86M, up from 40,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $308.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124. About 4.41 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 5 investors sold NXQ shares while 4 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.48 million shares or 0.72% less from 2.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 2,343 shares. Bb&T Corp, North Carolina-based fund reported 21,618 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va stated it has 10,433 shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 22,314 shares. Guggenheim Lc has 87,068 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 11,091 shares. Raymond James Assocs reported 0% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). Fin Mngmt Professionals stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). Lpl Limited Liability owns 13,545 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp invested 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). United Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). Cap Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 17,455 shares. Pnc Gru holds 71,192 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Advsr Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) for 34,825 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ).

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 36,835 shares to 194,620 shares, valued at $31.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Divid Advantage Mun Fd Com (NAD) by 919,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.88 million shares, and has risen its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Tr (NYSE:DUC).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Montecito Bancorp And Tru reported 19,899 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Acropolis Investment Ltd Co has invested 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Private Wealth Advisors Inc holds 25,399 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mgmt holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,404 shares. Atlantic Union Comml Bank Corporation has invested 0.48% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Eagle Ridge Invest Mgmt reported 13,545 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 6.27 million shares. Kings Point holds 13,140 shares. Amica Mutual reported 0.93% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tiemann Investment Advisors Ltd holds 4,357 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Aull And Monroe Invest Mgmt Corporation accumulated 45,361 shares or 2.64% of the stock. Yacktman Asset Mgmt Lp reported 9.49M shares or 12.49% of all its holdings. Cetera Advsr Ltd Co has 90,359 shares. Northern Trust Corporation has 0.86% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 33.06 million shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh holds 1.12M shares.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubs Ag London Brh (AMU) by 105,477 shares to 456,304 shares, valued at $7.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubs Ag Jersey Brh (MLPI) by 158,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.81 million shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).

