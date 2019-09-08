Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Rose While Gfs Advisors Trimmed Its Holding; As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Share Price Rose, Holder Tctc Holdings Has Cut by $3.55 Million Its Position

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 47.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 11,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 12,966 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, down from 24,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 4.87 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 39.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc sold 22,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 34,370 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49 million, down from 56,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $173.25. About 4.68M shares traded or 131.46% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – ADP Report U.S. Labor Market Continues to Experience Uninterrupted Growth; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report Details (Table); 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 5.2%; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 17/04/2018 – Gig Economy’s Rising Popularity Proving Unstoppable Value for Human Capital; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Rev $3.69B; 13/04/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS MARCH TRAFFIC RISS 5.5% Y/Y; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report: Summary (Table)

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 29,145 shares to 369,252 shares, valued at $19.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,030 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fin Architects Inc has invested 0.06% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Rmb Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Charles Schwab has 0.19% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Polaris Greystone Gp Limited Com reported 9,030 shares. Hyman Charles D owns 4,157 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Granite Inv Prtn Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.54% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 59,193 shares. Nuwave Invest Ltd Com reported 0.04% stake. Mercer Capital Advisers has 0.5% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 4,672 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Country Trust Bank reported 150 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability has 49,620 shares. Invest Svcs Of America has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Northstar Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 0.08% or 1,300 shares. 4,400 are held by Sawgrass Asset Ltd. Charter reported 62,437 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ADP Q2 Earnings, Revenues Surpass Estimates, 2019 EPS View Up – Nasdaq” on January 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Automatic Data Processing a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 2.0% Yield (ADP) – Nasdaq” published on May 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Canadian non-farm payroll employment rose by 30,400 in June – ADP – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tranformation Initiatives Help Lift Automatic Data Processing Earnings – Nasdaq” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ADP rises 1.3% after OCC authorizes ADP Trust – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $565.72 million for 32.57 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.04 billion for 24.77 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Executives Break Down Their Best Growth Quarter in a Decade – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Clorox Earnings Dragged Down by Trash and Charcoal – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life – The Motley Fool” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) CEO David Taylor Presents at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Fifth Third, Macyâ€™s, P&G execs named to list of most influential women in corporate America – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: August 20, 2019.