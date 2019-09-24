Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Rose While Destination Wealth Management Cut by $508,049 Its Stake; Triangle Securities Wealth Management Maintains Position in Wabtec (WAB)

Destination Wealth Management decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management sold 4,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 47,367 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.19M, down from 52,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $309.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $123.61. About 7.25M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 660.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 20,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 23,342 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72M, up from 3,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $72.12. About 788,579 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORING MERGER OF TRANSPORTATION BUSINESS WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 03/04/2018 – DOJ: Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Requires Cooperation in Ongoing Antitrust Division Investigation; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, WABTEC’S CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN WILMERDING, PENNSYLVANIA – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC SAYS DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT REGULATORY HURDLES; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – GE-WABTEC CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 03/04/2018 – DOJ Says Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Will Restore Competition for Employees in U.S. rail industry; 21/05/2018 – S&P PLACED WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 16/04/2018 – Knorr and WABTEC Employees File Antitrust Lawsuit to Recover Damages Stemming From Employers’ “No-Poach” Conspiracy; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – WABTEC CHAIRMAN, ALBERT J. NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw & Com reported 0.38% stake. Wafra holds 187,722 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. North Star Asset Management owns 18,868 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Clark Cap Mgmt Grp owns 237,196 shares. Chilton Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 1.07% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 113,198 shares. Moreover, Birinyi Associate Incorporated has 0.84% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 18,209 shares. The Virginia-based Toth Fincl Advisory has invested 1.19% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Freestone Cap Hldgs Ltd Llc, Washington-based fund reported 50,640 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 1.47% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sit Invest Inc accumulated 0.34% or 100,800 shares. Wisconsin-based Morgan Dempsey Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 3.23% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Shelton Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 6,272 were accumulated by Apriem Advsrs. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.92 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,126 shares to 449,035 shares, valued at $15.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 407 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,877 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. The insider KASSLING WILLIAM E bought 8,000 shares worth $503,520. DeNinno David L had bought 3,000 shares worth $193,530 on Tuesday, May 21. NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Tuesday, May 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.1% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Farallon Capital Limited Liability Corp invested 3.9% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Hudock Capital Lc holds 55 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 12 are owned by Litman Gregory Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Piedmont Invest Advisors invested 0.02% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Pzena Inv Llc reported 3.19 million shares stake. Farmers And Merchants invested 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). The Connecticut-based Hartford Inv Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Tortoise Investment Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Bridges Investment Management invested in 2,948 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Asset Management Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 11,122 shares. Rothschild Corp Il has invested 0.08% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Addenda Capital reported 13,597 shares.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85 million and $196.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2,834 shares to 26,758 shares, valued at $3.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 1,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,510 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).