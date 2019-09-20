Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Rose While Cedar Rock Capital LTD Has Lowered Holding; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Hyman Charles D Has Cut Its Stake as Shares Declined

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd sold 409,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 12.09 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33 billion, down from 12.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $121.9. About 4.31M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates

Hyman Charles D decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D sold 2,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 101,145 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.82M, down from 103,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $384.44. About 2.89 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s 767 Finds New Life as a Freighter With $13 Billion Haul; 01/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Rtgs On Boeing Not Affected By KLX Acquisition; 08/03/2018 – Embraer Earnings Shrink as Boeing’s Takeover Talks Drag On; 26/03/2018 – Boeing bets on Australian satellite company working to connect ‘hundreds of millions’ of IoT devices; 04/04/2018 – China’s Tariffs Target Old Boeing 737s, Luxury Gulfstream Jets; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 18/05/2018 – China denies it has offered a $200 bln package to slash U.S. trade gap; 25/04/2018 – Boeing rose 4.4 percent after reporting earnings that easily beat expectations; 04/05/2018 – Spacecraft for detecting ‘Marsquakes’ set for rare California launch; 14/03/2018 – NewsX: Exclusive: India’s aviation market witnessing fast growth, says Boeing senior vice-president Dinesh Keskar…

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.30 billion for 41.25 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.58 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

