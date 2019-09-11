Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Rose While Ardevora Asset Management Llp Trimmed by $1.12 Million Its Position; Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Upped Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Stake by $340,500

Ardevora Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp sold 10,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 292,100 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.39M, down from 302,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $119.88. About 8.45 million shares traded or 12.47% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 5,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 52,078 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, up from 46,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $65.34. About 647,285 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.04B for 24.17 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brouwer And Janachowski Llc, California-based fund reported 2,614 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp owns 67,668 shares. Cohen Lawrence B, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 38,863 shares. 22,603 are owned by Essex Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Profit Inv Mgmt has invested 0.25% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 26,400 shares. Boys Arnold Communication reported 1.09% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Com accumulated 48,293 shares. Virginia-based Old Point Trust & Services N A has invested 3.64% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Everett Harris & Ca accumulated 45,282 shares. 600 were reported by Kemnay Advisory Svcs Inc. 11,328 are owned by Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca). Northrock Prns Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.12% or 4,487 shares. Maryland-based Maryland Capital has invested 0.75% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cheviot Value Mngmt Lc has invested 0.22% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encompass Health Corp by 26,800 shares to 538,200 shares, valued at $31.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 11,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,436 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverpark Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 1,480 shares in its portfolio. Moneta Grp Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 144,334 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ghp Advsrs Incorporated invested in 0.12% or 15,651 shares. Cetera Advisor Llc has invested 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Chilton Cap Mngmt Limited Liability, a Texas-based fund reported 48,487 shares. 115,772 were reported by Stifel Financial Corporation. Bryn Mawr Trust stated it has 5,129 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). South Street Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Mirador Ltd Partnership owns 3,714 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 15,229 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 881,865 shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt Corp reported 0.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.15% or 35,611 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake.

