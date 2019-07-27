Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Rose While 10-15 Associates Has Trimmed Its Holding; Icon Plc (ICLR) Stock Value Declined While Calamos Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake by $476,000

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 6,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,248 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.99 million, down from 169,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.53 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 23.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,600 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 15,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $161.1. About 454,258 shares traded or 72.45% up from the average. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 10.23% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 07/03/2018 Icon Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 14/05/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.44, EST. $1.42; 09/05/2018 – ICON Sponsors Industry-Wide Clinical Trials Survey to Support Transforming Trials Initiative; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q NET REV. $620.1M; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the lntel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q EPS $1.42; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $16.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helix Energy Solutions (Prn) by 4.47M shares to 10.52 million shares, valued at $11.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 460,279 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.92 million shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks (Prn).

More notable recent ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Icon Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Icon: One Of The Best Picks Among CROs – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ICON Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “35 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.06 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.62% or 195,300 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) reported 13,083 shares. Cypress Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 37,310 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Com Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 212,038 shares. Hills Bancorporation Communication holds 1.76% or 62,997 shares in its portfolio. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.72% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sigma Planning, Michigan-based fund reported 70,325 shares. Moreover, Charter Trust has 0.79% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 63,245 shares. Edmp accumulated 23,174 shares. Moreover, Associated Banc has 1.64% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 20,456 are owned by Bluemountain Ltd Limited Liability Company. Beacon Cap Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 11,000 shares. Moreover, Bennicas Associate Inc has 13.84% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pennsylvania-based Haverford Tru has invested 0.45% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Llc has 2,362 shares.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54 million and $465.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 2,908 shares to 97,235 shares, valued at $10.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kkr & Co Inc by 14,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 454,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr (NOBL).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 16 sales for $262.64 million activity. On Monday, February 11 Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 3,000 shares. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold 9,000 shares worth $895,500. The insider Coombe Gary A sold $845,100. On Wednesday, February 6 Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 9,910 shares. Sheppard Valarie L sold 30,000 shares worth $2.93M. Schomburger Jeffrey K had sold 41,088 shares worth $3.90 million.