Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Price Rose While Willow Creek Wealth Management Trimmed Its Stake by $528,105; Boeing Company (BA) Holder Hanseatic Management Services Has Trimmed Position by $2.52 Million

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 97.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 6,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 160 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58,000, down from 7,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $385.95. About 1.51M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 07/05/2018 – Aerojet Rocketdyne Completes Hot Fire Testing on Propulsion System for MDA’s Redesigned Kill Vehicle; 15/05/2018 – The WTO said the EU had failed to remove support for the world’s largest airliner, the A380, and Europe’s newest long-haul plane, the A350, causing losses for Boeing and U.S. aerospace workers; 21/05/2018 – Boeing-Backed Startup Lands JetSuite for Electric Plane’s Debut; 11/03/2018 – Investing.com: Boeing says Israel may opt for Chinooks over Sikorsky choppers; 16/03/2018 – Dow Struggles to Take Flight Without Boeing; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft With ToughWriter(R) 5 Flight Deck Data Printer; 22/03/2018 – BOEING IS NOT APPEALING CASE AGAINST BOMBARDIER AT U.S. TRADE COURT – SPOKESMAN; 03/04/2018 – Jet Air to Buy 75 Boeing 737 Max Planes as India Demand Climbs; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin does not see Iran sanctions hiking oil prices

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 60.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc sold 4,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 3,194 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $350,000, down from 8,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $122.02. About 1.72M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Triangle Wealth Mgmt invested in 3,298 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Country Trust State Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Scholtz And Communication Lc holds 14,900 shares or 3.51% of its portfolio. D L Carlson Grp Inc Inc owns 8,233 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wellington Shields And holds 3,681 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Compton Ri reported 7,145 shares stake. Bessemer Limited Liability Co owns 573 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank accumulated 0.57% or 11,057 shares. Barbara Oil Co stated it has 4.69% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bahl And Gaynor has 94,238 shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Lc accumulated 1,538 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Architects holds 0.28% or 4,171 shares. Ledyard Bancshares reported 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 41.41 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Welch Prtnrs Ltd Ny reported 6,360 shares stake. Naples Advisors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 70,046 shares. Independent Investors Inc reported 2.64% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Texas-based Doliver Advsrs LP has invested 0.26% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Clean Yield reported 2.04% stake. Dakota Wealth Management reported 0.22% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.93% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1.82 million shares. Cincinnati Corp has 0.2% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Aviva Plc holds 0.7% or 929,766 shares. 19,363 were accumulated by Hutchinson Capital Mgmt Ca. Osher Van De Voorde Inv Management owns 2,195 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Jacobs And Com Ca holds 0.85% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 47,759 shares. Whalerock Point Ltd, Rhode Island-based fund reported 24,200 shares. Moreover, Wade G W And has 2.03% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Long Road Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Company holds 0.47% or 7,319 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.60 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $664.64M and $208.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 5,479 shares to 16,438 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (ITR) by 45,568 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,986 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (IPE).