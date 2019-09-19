Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Price Rose While Triangle Securities Wealth Management Cut Its Stake; Cibc World Markets Increases Holding in Encana (ECA)

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 1091.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 9.82M shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 10.72M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.00 million, up from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.94. About 11.24 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 2,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 26,758 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05 million, down from 29,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $122.1. About 2.39 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.62 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Lc has 0.47% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 472,752 shares. Moreover, Coldstream Capital Mgmt has 0.19% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 20,484 shares. Valmark Advisers Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 38,369 shares. Ballentine Prtn reported 42,480 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP has 492,545 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Amica Mutual Ins holds 0.93% or 67,252 shares in its portfolio. Gam Holdings Ag accumulated 40,232 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Eastern Comml Bank reported 204,004 shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. Utd Fire Group holds 2.95% or 76,000 shares. Rockland Trust holds 109,582 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Ltd has 507,661 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 81,950 shares or 5.98% of its portfolio. Elm Advisors Ltd Company has 7,293 shares. The California-based Partnervest Advisory Service Llc has invested 0.43% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Schmidt P J Invest Mgmt Inc holds 68,046 shares or 2.16% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Former P&G executive to help guide big data firm – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 19, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “P&Gâ€™s chief financial officer, other top executives get big pay raises – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “8 Dividend Stocks to Buy for a Recession – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “P&G (PG) Up 2.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.