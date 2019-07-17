Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Price Rose While Northeast Investment Management Has Decreased by $359,632 Its Holding; As Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Shares Rose, Weiss Asset Management LP Lifted by $1.62 Million Its Stake

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16. About 541,846 shares traded or 41.55% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management sold 3,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,914 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96 million, down from 118,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $115.89. About 5.54M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. The insider THACKER WILLIAM L bought $80,515.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trident Acquisitions Corp by 1.08 million shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $10.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) by 357,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12M shares, and cut its stake in Opes Acquisition Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 520,664 were reported by Rivernorth Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Monetary Mgmt Group Inc Inc holds 0.2% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 31,200 shares. Fiduciary Serv Of The Southwest Tx holds 25,713 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Company holds 2 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ent, a Missouri-based fund reported 290 shares. Whitnell & has 258,544 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs Inc invested in 3,753 shares or 0% of the stock. Mengis Capital Mgmt Inc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Telemus Capital Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability reported 3,000 shares. Signature Estate & Ltd Co accumulated 814,789 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Addison Company accumulated 13,823 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 1.04M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Inc holds 152,437 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.33 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Heartland Consultants reported 9,627 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 399,686 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Bangor National Bank reported 0.12% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rodgers Brothers Incorporated reported 3.26% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Benin Mngmt has 19,704 shares. New Vernon Invest Mgmt Llc invested in 1.14% or 4,577 shares. Gulf Int Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited owns 1.09% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 600,183 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab accumulated 2.16M shares. Baillie Gifford And stated it has 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 15,288 were accumulated by Enterprise Fincl. Ami Management stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Horrell Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.04% or 668 shares. Atwood & Palmer invested in 0.3% or 20,236 shares. Conestoga Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Illinois-based Css Ltd Liability Com Il has invested 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. Shares for $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando. $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. On Tuesday, February 12 Coombe Gary A sold $2.20 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 22,264 shares. The insider Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93 million. On Wednesday, February 13 Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 9,000 shares. 9,910 shares were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh, worth $969,143.