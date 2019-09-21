Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Price Rose While Martin Currie LTD Trimmed by $8.21 Million Its Holding; Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Lowered Delta Air Lines (DAL) Position as Stock Value Rose

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 38.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 75,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 119,474 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.10M, down from 194,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 10.79 million shares traded or 42.64% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 57.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 56,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 42,228 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40M, down from 98,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $58.63. About 5.46M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Load Factor 82.9%; 03/04/2018 – DELTA MARCH TRAFFIC UP 4.3%; 05/04/2018 – DELTA CAN’T SAY WHETHER CUSTOMER INFO ACCESSED, COMPROMISED; 12/04/2018 – DELTA CEO STILL SEES REACHING PREVIOUS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – QTRLY SHR $0.77; QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.74; 15/05/2018 – France has no plans to reduce stake in Air France-KLM: Elysee adviser; 17/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 10/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DELTA COMMUNITY SUPPORTS FAMILIES, FINANCIAL EDUCATION AND HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES; 30/05/2018 – DAL SEES MRO BUSINESS HITTING $1 BLN/YR REVENUE `VERY QUICKLY’

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 EPS, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.45B for 6.49 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorp Hapoalim Bm reported 5,475 shares. Ironsides Asset Advsr Ltd Company reported 11,450 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors has 151,842 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. C M Bidwell & Limited, Hawaii-based fund reported 49 shares. Illinois-based Advisory Rech has invested 0.05% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Limited holds 0.02% or 977 shares. Principal Financial Grp Incorporated invested in 3.58 million shares or 0.18% of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss owns 4,450 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Corporation owns 130,211 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 4,708 shares. Sit Investment stated it has 0.46% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Calamos Wealth Ltd accumulated 133,904 shares. Miles Capital Inc stated it has 0.38% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny accumulated 98,916 shares. 1,100 are owned by Salem Invest Counselors Inc.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Why American Airlines is outpacing Southwest at BHM – Birmingham Business Journal” on September 19, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Bloomberg: Delta CEO discusses trade war, oil market, airline consolidation – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “UPS unveils ‘major redesign’ of driver uniforms as part of ‘company-wide transformation’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Delta on watch after positive outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Can Delta Repeat Its Seattle Success in Boston? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $281.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 28,426 shares to 38,470 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 30,411 shares to 147,488 shares, valued at $11.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 45,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,976 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.65 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.