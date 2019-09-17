Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Price Rose While Insight 2811 Has Trimmed Holding; As Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Waterfront Capital Partners Raised Its Position

Insight 2811 Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 65.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc sold 4,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 2,451 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $280,000, down from 7,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $119.75. About 6.93 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI) by 74.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 302,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% . The hedge fund held 707,171 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.39 million, up from 404,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Weingarten Rlty Invs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $28.17. About 708,640 shares traded. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 1.95% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q FFO 60c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reaffirms Core FFO for 2018; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS QTRLY CORE FFO SHR $0.57; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – REAFFIRM CORE FFO FOR YEAR; 21/04/2018 DJ Weingarten Realty Investors, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRI); 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.29/Shr-FFO $2.35/Shr; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 57C, EST. 57C; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q Rev $132.5M; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty 1Q Core FFO 57c/Share

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Incorporated reported 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.84% or 357,731 shares. Northstar Grp Inc reported 0.73% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Punch Assocs Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,830 shares. Seizert Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,890 shares. Philadelphia Tru Company has 189,861 shares for 1.83% of their portfolio. 4,467 were reported by Todd Asset Management Ltd Liability Company. Atria Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 23,941 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Barbara Oil has 3.26% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 52,000 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 1.11% or 789,411 shares. 60,412 are held by Meiji Yasuda Life. Saybrook Capital Nc has invested 0.85% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). New York-based Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.11% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Kempen Capital Management Nv accumulated 6,879 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Banque Pictet Cie, Switzerland-based fund reported 94,706 shares.

More important recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Fool.com published article titled: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool”, Bizjournals.com published: “Former P&G brand manager hired as CEO of Papa Johnâ€™s – Cincinnati Business Courier” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble (PG) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.14 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $607.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 45,313 shares to 279,687 shares, valued at $21.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 763,561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,340 shares, and cut its stake in Four Corners Ppty Tr Inc.

More notable recent Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is F.N.B. Corp (FNB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Weingarten Realty Announces Transaction Activity – Business Wire” published on January 25, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Weingarten Realty Investors Revises Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call Time – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “NYC studio Row House coming to Clearwater, South Tampa – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weingarten Realty (WRI) Presents At Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Global Real Estate Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2017.