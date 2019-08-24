Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Price Rose While Hengehold Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $2.45 Million; As Icici Bank LTD (IBN) Stock Value Rose, Ashmore Group Plc Boosted Position

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd (IBN) by 127.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 1.27M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 2.26M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.94 million, up from 996,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Icici Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.71B market cap company. The stock increased 4.59% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $11.17. About 19.21M shares traded or 211.00% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 02/04/2018 – ICICI HASN’T GOTTEN COMMUNICATION FROM ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE; 18/04/2018 – BTVI: ICICI loan case: CBI questions Nupower Renewables CFO; 30/04/2018 – GARG: SHOULD TREAT ICICI AS AN ISOLATED CASE; NO SYSTEMIC ISSUE; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Flags Risk to ICICI From Allegations on $500 Million Loan; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q NET INCOME 10.2B RUPEES; 07/05/2018 – ICICI: GROSS NPA ADDITION INCLUDES INR99.7B UNDER RBI SCHEMES; 30/04/2018 – GARG: INDIA PROBE AGENCIES GETTING INTO BOTTOM OF ICICI ISSUE; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint; 12/04/2018 – INDIA REGULATOR IS SAID TO PROBE CORP GOVERNANCE AT ICICI: ET; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – NONE OF THE INVESTORS OF NUPOWER RENEWABLES ARE BORROWERS OF BANK

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 23,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 293,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54 million, up from 269,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.10M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Comml Bank reported 76,221 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Limited holds 0.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 2,362 shares. Bp Public Ltd Co has 298,000 shares. 11,065 were accumulated by Weik Cap Mgmt. The Norway-based Dnb Asset As has invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 1.18% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 61,500 shares. First Bank Of Hutchinson stated it has 3,337 shares. Bankshares invested 1.16% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,242 shares. Schnieders Capital Lc owns 25,042 shares. Wills Financial owns 50,329 shares for 3.55% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 0.4% or 11.36M shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Lc reported 44,554 shares. Whalerock Point Partners Ltd Liability Co accumulated 24,300 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,751 shares.

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $222.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vale Sa (NYSE:VALE) by 43,021 shares to 1.94 million shares, valued at $25.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sp Pref Adr by 393,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 991,698 shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).