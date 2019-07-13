Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake Maintained by Hengehold Capital Management Llc; Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Lifted Its Saia (SAIA) Stake by $717,360 as Share Value Declined

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Saia Inc. (SAIA) by 172.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 11,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,590 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 6,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Saia Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69B market cap company. The stock increased 4.12% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $65.44. About 125,172 shares traded. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has declined 13.80% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 05/04/2018 – Saia to Relocate New Jersey Terminal; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q EPS 80c; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 23/03/2018 Saia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Saia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAIA); 27/04/2018 – Saia Inc. 1Q Net Income Doubles; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Saia LTL Freight Joins CargoNet Program; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q EPS 80C, EST. 72C

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 23,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 293,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54M, up from 269,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11 million and $252.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 26,973 shares to 51,257 shares, valued at $4.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global by 55,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,434 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp. (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lesa Sroufe & owns 4,131 shares. Segment Wealth Limited Liability Company owns 0.24% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 10,778 shares. Fiduciary invested in 441,769 shares or 1.24% of the stock. Invesco Ltd reported 11.36 million shares stake. Security National Bank & Trust Of So Dak invested in 0.32% or 2,429 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 8,664 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brookmont Cap Management holds 2.05% or 32,063 shares. Sky Investment Lc reported 2.68% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fjarde Ap holds 1.1% or 843,211 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 7,584 shares. Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.31% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Beese Fulmer Inv Inc holds 1.67% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 81,486 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.78% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Annex Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Co reported 3,214 shares. Puzo Michael J owns 78,060 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81M. $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. 3,000 shares were sold by Posada Juan Fernando, worth $294,750. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $3.90M worth of stock or 41,088 shares. $2.97 million worth of stock was sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. Sheppard Valarie L also sold $2.93M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 5.