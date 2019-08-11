Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Wms Partners Trimmed Stake by $315,848 as Market Valuation Rose; Citigroup (C) Holder Reliance Trust Trimmed Its Holding by $363,568

Wms Partners Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc sold 3,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 51,742 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38 million, down from 54,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.94M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018

Reliance Trust decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 29.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust sold 5,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 13,979 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $869,000, down from 19,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 13.60M shares traded or 2.07% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $1 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2024 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – ValueAct move puts Citi in the spotlight; 13/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Weekend jitters, not earnings, drove down JP Morgan and Citigroup; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Cmbs Classes Of Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust, Series 2018-B2; 06/04/2018 – MARKS & SPENCER MKS.L ALSO DOWN 2.4 PCT AFTER CITI DOWNGRADES TO “NEUTRAL”; 05/03/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 08/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 18/05/2018 – Citigroup Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup Capital XIII: Why I’m Long This Safe High Yielder – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Kahn Brothers’ Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. The insider Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shikiar Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 113,307 shares. Tiemann Inv Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0.24% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ulysses Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 429,900 shares or 2.41% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp accumulated 186.86 million shares. Davis Capital Prns Limited Com owns 400,000 shares. Great Lakes Ltd has invested 1.32% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sterneck Capital Ltd Liability has 0.98% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). California-based Causeway Cap Mngmt Limited has invested 2.54% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0.35% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ironwood Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.37% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Rwc Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 1.2% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Diversified Tru Company, a Tennessee-based fund reported 56,511 shares. 63,957 were reported by Eqis Cap Mgmt. Jump Trading Lc accumulated 0.19% or 9,704 shares. Financial Group Inc invested in 3.93% or 715,000 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.30 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value (FTA) by 9,185 shares to 26,430 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 2,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,661 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares International Select Div (IDV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invest House Lc reported 0.5% stake. 661,444 are owned by Guggenheim. Tradewinds Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,669 shares. Linscomb And Williams holds 0.53% or 60,391 shares. Farmers Financial Bank reported 4.09% stake. Reik And Lc invested in 15,336 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 0.39% stake. Cincinnati Ins accumulated 3% or 1.03 million shares. Nbt Bancorporation N A Ny stated it has 2.3% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0.43% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Kessler Investment Llc holds 33,658 shares or 3.5% of its portfolio. 17,573 were accumulated by Lourd Lc. Rh Dinel Inv Counsel reported 2,743 shares stake. Franklin Resource Incorporated reported 10.86 million shares. Arkansas-based Garrison Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 1.97% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).