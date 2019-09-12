Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Willow Creek Wealth Management Lowered Position by $528,105; Sather Financial Group Continues to Hold Position in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 60.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc sold 4,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 3,194 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $350,000, down from 8,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $121.27. About 7.21M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc bought 23,214 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 358,453 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.72M, up from 335,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $65.36. About 2.99 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.45 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $664.64M and $208.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (IPE) by 25,725 shares to 210,271 shares, valued at $11.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (ITE) by 27,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB).

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65M and $526.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 12,342 shares to 61,151 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

