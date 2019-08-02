Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Weatherstone Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $305,032; Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Stake in Harley Davidson (HOG) Decreased as Stock Declined

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) by 49.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 93,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 93,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33 million, down from 186,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.8. About 235,494 shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 16/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE HARLEY-DAVIDSON FINANCIAL’S UNSEC NTS ‘A’; 07/03/2018 – U.S. manufacturers touted by Trump count the costs of his tariffs; 05/03/2018 Take up stalled self-driving car bill, automakers urge US Senate; 06/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson says retaliatory tariffs will have a ‘significant impact’ on sales; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON CEO MATT LEVATITCH SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Harley-Davidson Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOG); 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – REFINING PLANS AND IN SUMMER INTENDS TO REVEAL SIGNIFICANT ADDITIONAL STEPS TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE AND VALUE CREATION THROUGH 2022; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson to Reveal in Summer Significant Additional Steps to Improve Performance, Value Creation Through 2022; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Harley-Davidson’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 10/05/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC HOG.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.37/SHR

Weatherstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 31.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherstone Capital Management sold 2,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 6,354 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $661,000, down from 9,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $116.18. About 3.46 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold HOG shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 144.16 million shares or 1.60% more from 141.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 100 shares. Stifel accumulated 43,334 shares. Moreover, Hartford Investment Management has 0.02% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 19,812 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Captrust Advsr holds 0% or 745 shares in its portfolio. 33,853 are held by Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corp. First Mercantile Communications owns 0.01% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 1,290 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Farmers Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Regions Corp owns 0% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 115 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 45,977 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Trexquant Invest Lp stated it has 0.07% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 42,860 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt holds 14,392 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 10.26% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.78 per share. HOG’s profit will be $111.36M for 12.43 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Harley-Davidson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.05% negative EPS growth.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 73,200 shares to 78,900 shares, valued at $7.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 127,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 287,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lipe Dalton holds 0.17% or 2,243 shares. Ccm Invest Advisers Ltd Com invested in 2.25% or 128,738 shares. Troy Asset Management Limited holds 13.1% or 2.57M shares in its portfolio. Centurylink holds 1.48% or 34,878 shares. Montecito State Bank has 0.63% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Kcm Inv Advsr Lc holds 1.26% or 186,647 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.46% or 4.85M shares. Moreover, South Texas Money Limited has 0.09% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 19,994 shares. 32,357 are owned by Northeast Financial Consultants. Bennicas And Incorporated owns 151,458 shares or 13.84% of their US portfolio. Windward Cap Mngmt Comm Ca holds 153,445 shares or 2.04% of its portfolio. Provident Trust Communication invested in 4,034 shares. Cobblestone Capital Ltd Llc New York reported 0.61% stake. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Llc Il accumulated 77,989 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Bahl And Gaynor, Ohio-based fund reported 2.15M shares.

