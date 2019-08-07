Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Raised Holding by $3.37 Million as Stock Rose; Bonness Enterprises Has Lifted Its Bt Group Plc (BT) Stake by $620,200

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 195.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 32,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 48,970 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, up from 16,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $114.28. About 8.13M shares traded or 8.11% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $248.77 million activity. $2.97 million worth of stock was sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Coombe Gary A sold $2.20 million. On Friday, February 15 Matthew Price sold $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 20,000 shares. $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13. $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Posada Juan Fernando.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 4,990 shares to 8,270 shares, valued at $624,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 31,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,249 shares, and cut its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).

