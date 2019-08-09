Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Valmark Advisers Has Increased Its Holding; United Rentals (URI) Share Price Declined While Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Cut Holding by $2.08 Million

Valmark Advisers Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valmark Advisers Inc bought 3,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 40,147 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, up from 36,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $295.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $116.17. About 2.74M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 86.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 18,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 2,790 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $115.54. About 627,930 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE; 22/03/2018 – ABC 6: Sources report URI coach to sign with UConn; 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC

Valmark Advisers Inc, which manages about $4.84B and $4.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 100,038 shares to 1.78M shares, valued at $337.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 39,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 615,582 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ledyard National Bank & Trust invested 1.37% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bnp Paribas Asset Holding Sa owns 518,505 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability reported 46,541 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Stonebridge Advisors Lc holds 2.27% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 117,361 shares. Golub Ltd Com owns 0.22% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 24,122 shares. South Texas Money Ltd, a Texas-based fund reported 19,994 shares. Ironwood Finance Ltd Liability, a Arizona-based fund reported 375 shares. First Bancorporation Of Hutchinson stated it has 3,337 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile owns 20.55 million shares for 2.73% of their portfolio. Moreover, Benin has 0.88% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 19,704 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 0.62% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 20.06 million shares. Illinois-based Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability has invested 0.5% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Truepoint Incorporated has 2.43% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability has 1.32% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Garrison Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 1.97% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $248.77 million activity. The insider Matthew Price sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98M. $2.97M worth of stock was sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. $891,000 worth of stock was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Tuesday, February 12. 22,264 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $2.20M were sold by Coombe Gary A.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $460.23M for 5.03 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 1,893 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Citigroup Inc accumulated 205,216 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Signaturefd Lc reported 0.01% stake. Congress Asset Communication Ma reported 48,738 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Heritage Wealth Advsr owns 657 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Ser Grp has invested 0.07% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 3,675 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Invesco Limited accumulated 1.21 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Atria Invests Ltd owns 6,091 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 82,714 are owned by Ameriprise Fincl. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,289 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc reported 2,306 shares. Belgium-based Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Selz Ltd Company reported 3.35% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 16,068 shares to 21,068 shares, valued at $24.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT).