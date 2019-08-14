Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Sns Financial Group Trimmed Holding by $311,272 as Share Value Rose; Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Price Declined While Synovus Financial Has Lifted Stake

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc sold 2,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 43,993 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, down from 46,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $116.01. About 6.03 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 43.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 104,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 344,908 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.40 million, up from 240,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $55.67. About 9.62M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series of notes; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers Up 2.0%; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 37,339 shares to 1,140 shares, valued at $38,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avanos Med Inc by 22,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 510 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Goldman Sachs Says Buy These Service Provider Stocks for Ongoing Trade War – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Verizon’s Wireless Subscription Additions Heat Up in the Second Quarter – The Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Mgmt As, a Norway-based fund reported 777,928 shares. Provise Mngmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Co has 0.54% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 64,778 shares. Birinyi Assoc holds 29,047 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 6.17 million shares or 0.33% of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.16% or 48,187 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Incorporated has 41,351 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc invested in 1.19% or 148,528 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.77% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 1.94 million shares. The Iowa-based Iowa National Bank & Trust has invested 1.68% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bridges Invest has invested 0.31% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cap World Investors has invested 0.89% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hoertkorn Richard Charles accumulated 800 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsr Ltd Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Beutel Goodman And Commerce owns 1.73% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5.16 million shares. Sequoia Advisors Lc accumulated 43,502 shares or 0.21% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mufg Americas Hldgs invested 1.58% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sumitomo Mitsui holds 10.17 million shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Co Ltd Liability has 15,696 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Cutler Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Com owns 84,475 shares or 1.72% of their US portfolio. R G Niederhoffer Cap Management holds 2,000 shares. Hills Financial Bank & has invested 1.76% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability accumulated 450 shares. Moreover, Private Ocean Ltd has 0.36% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 12,569 shares. Bluecrest Capital owns 2,663 shares. First Hawaiian Bank accumulated 34,819 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Osher Van De Voorde Inv has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Timber Creek Capital Mgmt Lc holds 6,997 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Baillie Gifford & has invested 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Uss Inv Management reported 0.15% stake.

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17 million and $455.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 130,203 shares to 140,303 shares, valued at $39.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 4,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).